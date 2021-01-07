Loading articles...

'Today was not patriotism, today was terrorism': Late night show hosts address violent attacks on U.S. capitol

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 7:36 am EST

epa08920979 Pro-Trump protesters pass the US Capitol Building carrying flags, including one flag that depicts US President Trump as Rambo, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 January 2021. Right-wing conservative groups have begun to protest against the US Congress counting the electoral college votes, scheduled for 06 January. Dozens of state and federal judges have shot down challenges to the 2020 presidential election, finding the accusations of fraud to be without merit. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Late night talk show hosts addressed the violent attacks on the U.S. capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday evening.

In a live, and angry, monologue to open CBS’ ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ the host blamed Republican politicians who stood by U.S. President Donald Trump for the past four years, for the violence.

Stephen Colbert said the attacks on the Capitol Building were the most shocking, most tragic, and least surprising thing he’s ever seen.

 

Jimmy Kimmel opened ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ by addressing the attacks — at one point calling out senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, as well as Trump, for their part in the riots, saying they were “not Americans.”

Beginning NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ by commenting on the attacks on the U.S. capitol, Fallon said in his opening monologue “today was not patriotism, today was terrorism.”

Opening CBS’ ‘Late Late Show with James Corden,’ the host addressed the attacks on the U.S. capitol with a more hopeful tone.

Corden said voting counts, change is coming, and he truly believes there are better times ahead.

 

