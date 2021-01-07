'Today was not patriotism, today was terrorism': Late night show hosts address violent attacks on U.S. capitol

Late night talk show hosts addressed the violent attacks on the U.S. capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday evening.

In a live, and angry, monologue to open CBS’ ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ the host blamed Republican politicians who stood by U.S. President Donald Trump for the past four years, for the violence.

Stephen Colbert said the attacks on the Capitol Building were the most shocking, most tragic, and least surprising thing he’s ever seen.

"Welcome to an unexpectedly LIVE Late Show…" @StephenAtHome https://t.co/AwsPTpap6W — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 7, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel opened ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ by addressing the attacks — at one point calling out senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, as well as Trump, for their part in the riots, saying they were “not Americans.”

Jimmy reacts to the angry Trump mob storming the Capitol… pic.twitter.com/rNCHAeRNvx — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 7, 2021

Beginning NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ by commenting on the attacks on the U.S. capitol, Fallon said in his opening monologue “today was not patriotism, today was terrorism.”

“Today was a disgrace. Today was disappointing. But sadly, today was not a surprise.” Jimmy addresses today’s national news. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/wvv4rWTc3j — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 7, 2021

Opening CBS’ ‘Late Late Show with James Corden,’ the host addressed the attacks on the U.S. capitol with a more hopeful tone.

Corden said voting counts, change is coming, and he truly believes there are better times ahead.