The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

There are 635,134 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 635,134 confirmed cases (80,288 active, 538,267 resolved, 16,579 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 8,341 new cases Thursday from 86,939 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 9.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 213.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 53,706 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,672.

There were 210 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 974 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 139. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.11 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,330,564 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 392 confirmed cases (12 active, 376 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday from 271 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.3 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 74,104 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 102 confirmed cases (eight active, 94 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday from 375 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.27 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been six new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 82,002 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,524 confirmed cases (28 active, 1,431 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were four new cases Thursday from 1,177 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 184,470 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 717 confirmed cases (131 active, 577 resolved, nine deaths).

There were 24 new cases Thursday from 644 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 16.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 118 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 17.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 118,390 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 220,518 confirmed cases (24,960 active, 186,996 resolved, 8,562 deaths).

There were 2,519 new cases Thursday from 9,849 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 26 per cent. The rate of active cases is 294.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17,877 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,554.

There were 74 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 336 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.57 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 100.91 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,565,557 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 204,145 confirmed cases (26,718 active, 172,571 resolved, 4,856 deaths).

There were 3,519 new cases Thursday from 63,621 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 5.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 183.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21,986 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,141.

There were 89 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 326 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.32 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.34 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,023,678 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 25,742 confirmed cases (4,506 active, 20,519 resolved, 717 deaths).

There were 208 new cases Thursday from 1,977 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 329.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,042 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 149.

There were 12 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 50 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.52 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.36 per 100,000 people.

There have been 421,828 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 17,138 confirmed cases (2,947 active, 14,014 resolved, 177 deaths).

There were 334 new cases Thursday from 1,028 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 32 per cent. The rate of active cases is 250.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,788 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 255.

There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.27 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 15.07 per 100,000 people.

There have been 309,099 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 108,469 confirmed cases (13,298 active, 93,954 resolved, 1,217 deaths).

There were 968 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 304.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,841 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 977.

There were 24 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 171 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 24. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.56 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 56,015 confirmed cases (7,671 active, 47,374 resolved, 970 deaths).

There were 761 new cases Thursday from 7,944 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 9.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 151.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,025 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 575.

There were eight new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 69 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 19.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 984,196 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 69 confirmed cases (nine active, 59 resolved, one deaths).

There were three new cases Thursday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 13 per cent. The rate of active cases is 22.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,057 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday from 29 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,060 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,749 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 7, 2021.

