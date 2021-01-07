Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statistics Canada reports merchandise trade deficit fell to $3.3B in November
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 7, 2021 8:55 am EST
Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 8:58 am EST
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit fell to $3.3 billion in November as exports rose and imports pulled back.
The result for November followed a revised deficit of $3.7 billion for October compared with the initial reading of $3.8 billion.
Economists on average had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for November, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Statistics Canada says total exports for November rose 0.5 per cent to $46.8 billion, $1.5 billion below the pre-COVID-19-pandemic mark set in February.
The increase was helped by an 11.6 per cent increase in exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products as exports of refined gold to the United Kingdom surged higher.
Total imports fell 0.3 per cent in November to $50.1 billion, but remained above pre-pandemic levels, as imports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts decreased 3.9 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.
The Canadian Press
