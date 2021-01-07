Shopify terminates stores connected to Trump after violence at U.S. Capitol

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. says it has terminated all stores affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump after violence erupted at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says in a statement that it made the move because it does not tolerate actions that incite violence.

Shopify says it has determined that Trump violated its acceptable use policy, which prohibits the promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.

Shopify’s move comes a day after Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol and entered key spaces and offices held by officials who were largely evacuated or ordered to shelter-in-place.

Trump simultaneously released a minute-long video on social media, where he told those involved in the incident that he “loved” them, but they “have to go home now.”

Facebook removed the video and banned him indefinitely from the platform Thursday, while Twitter also took it down but only kept him off its social media site for 12 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.

