Revamped Detroit plant to start making new Jeep by March 31

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

This photo provided by Fiat Chrysler shows the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 and said production would start by the end of March. The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. (Fiat Chrysler via AP)

DETROIT — A revamped version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with three rows of seats will roll off the assembly line this spring at a restored Detroit factory complex.

Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday and said production would start by the end of March.

The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. It hired 3,850 people to work at the company’s first new auto plant in Detroit in nearly three decades.

The factory also will build two-row and what likely will be plug-in hybrid electric versions of the Grand Cherokee starting later this year at the former Mack engine plants, now called the Detroit Assembly complex.

Current versions of the Grand Cherokee are now being built at FCA’s Jefferson North plant in Detroit. Once Detroit Assembly is up and running, Jefferson North will be converted to build the new versions, FCA said.

The new three-row version can seat seven people. It has all new underpinnings and a new suspension, a more spacious interior and a new body style with a lower tapered roof for better aerodynamics.

Gas mileage and price of the new SUVs were not announced Thursday.

Under a $108 million land development deal between Fiat Chrysler and the city, the automaker said it would give Detroit residents priority in applying for jobs at its new plant. Laid-off and temporary Fiat Chrysler workers got to apply first. Detroit residents then were considered before the jobs were opened up to others.

The Associated Press

Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning - 680 NEWS
Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

It appears as if virtual learning for Ontario students could last longer than planned.

Premier Ford said Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will make an announcement on Thursday regarding a possible extension of school closures.

Ford said, “It’ll be later today, you’ll hear an announcement about that.”

“Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy. And I will never do that especially at the rates we’re seeing. We’re seeing the numbers climb, again I want to repeat what I said, young kids under 13 positivity rate is up towards 20 percent one in five kids are showing COVID right now.”

This comes as the union representing the province’s elementary teachers calls on local public health units to reconsider a return to in-person learning on Monday, especially in the hardest-hit communities.

The president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it makes no sense to send students, teachers, and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.

ETFO says it also wants to see asymptomatic testing rolled out in schools.

Elementary level students are scheduled to return to their schools next Monday and high school students are set to resume in-person learning on January 25.

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, also recently touched on the possibility of continued virtual learning, saying she is “very concerned.”

“We have a lot of COVID-19 activity and in our community and we know that spread in our community gives rise to greater risk,” she said on Wednesday.

“I certainly have some concerns around what this means for children in our community and have registered those concerns with our provincial counterparts. We’re continuing to have active discussion on that front.”

Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman supports a delayed return, calling it irresponsible to send children and educators back to school without knowing for sure it’s safe.

Meanwhile, more than half of Ontarians are reportedly not confident that schools will be able to safely reopen this month.

A campaign research survey for the Toronto Star finds 54 percent of respondents are not confident elementary students will be back in the classroom on Monday as planned.

52 percent also don’t believe high school students will be back in class as of January 25.

The survey also finds a majority of Ontarians support current lockdown measures.

On Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario sent an open letter to the Premier, minister of education, and provincial health officials asking for an extension of virtual learning because of a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

