Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pakistan's military tests guided multi-launch rocket system
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 7, 2021 10:27 am EST
Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 10:28 am EST
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military said Thursday it successfully conducted a successful test flight of a rocket system capable of carrying a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres (about 90 miles).
In a statement, miliary leaders said the weapon system, called Fatah-1, will give Pakistan’s army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.” It said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leaders congratulated scientists and troops on the “successful” flight test.
The statement provided no further details. Pakistan became a declared nuclear power in 1998, when it conducted underground nuclear tests in response to those carried out by its rival and neighbour India.
The nations have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.