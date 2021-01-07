Loading articles...

Pakistan's military tests guided multi-launch rocket system

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military said Thursday it successfully conducted a successful test flight of a rocket system capable of carrying a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometres (about 90 miles).

In a statement, miliary leaders said the weapon system, called Fatah-1, will give Pakistan’s army “capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.” It said President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leaders congratulated scientists and troops on the “successful” flight test.

The statement provided no further details. Pakistan became a declared nuclear power in 1998, when it conducted underground nuclear tests in response to those carried out by its rival and neighbour India.

The nations have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - NB 404 app. Finch. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:11 AM
Sun breaking through the cloud this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more