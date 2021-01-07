Loading articles...

Ontario students push teachers to pressure pension fund to divest from fossil fuels

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. A coalition of climate change advocates say the new Parliament needs to stop letting anxieties in the oil patch threaten progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Climate Action Network Canada along with representatives from Unifor, Lead Now, Greenpeace and 350.org say climate was the biggest factor in this election and the parties that ran on climate platforms owe it to voters to cooperate quickly to respond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

TORONTO — An environmental coalition is appealing to Ontario teachers to pressure their pension fund to divest from companies that develop or transport fossil fuel products.

In a four minute YouTube video, a group of students from across Ontario read a letter to their teachers, asking them to push the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to stop investing their retirement savings in oil, gas, coal, and pipeline companies.  

The coalition — which consists of activist groups Shift Action for Pension Wealth and Planet Health, Fridays for Future Toronto and a group of working and retired Ontario teachers — demands that Teachers’ halt all new investments in oil and gas and phase out current investments the industry by 2025, set targets for increased investments in profitable climate solutions; and invest in infrastructure and companies that help build a zero-carbon economy.

In the video, Grade 11 student Aliya Hirji urges teachers to “step up and take action now” and “stop investing your money in climate failure.”

A Teachers’ spokesman said in an email that climate change is a top priority for the organization and that its work on the subject is ongoing and vital to the sustainability of the pension plan.

The video is similar to one released by a U.S. environmental group in late 2019. In that campaign, residents of Boulder, Colo., asked Canadians to pressure CPP Investments, which manages billions of dollars for the Canada Pension Plan, to stop investing in Crestone Peak Resources, which they accused of polluting their air and water.

The campaign comes amid growing pressure on pension funds and other institutional investors to divest from fossil fuels and allocate funds into low or zero carbon energy products. In early 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, announced it would stop investing in Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. after concluding they produce unacceptable levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have taken significant steps to address climate change by investing in climate-friendly opportunities, working to make the companies we invest in greener and more resilient, and advocating for industry change,” said the Teachers’ spokesman. 

With $207.4 billion in assets under management, Teachers’ is the third-largest pension fund in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CVE, TSX:SU, TSX:IMO, TSX:CNQ).

The Canadian Press

Driver with life-threatening injuries after 401 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers - 680 NEWS
Driver with life-threatening injuries after 401 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 4:09 pm EST

A truck driver in his 20’s is in critical condition after two commercial transport trucks collided on the 401 early Tuesday morning.

Police say a tractor-trailer was parked in the right shoulder of the eastbound express lanes under the overpass at Allen Road. Around 1 a.m. a second truck came along and crashed into the first truck.

The second truck was travelling along the highway when it struck a bull nose and ended up riding up the bridge post of the overpass.

The driver of the second truck has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. It took crews approximately an hour to extricate the driver from the wreckage upon arrival.

Eastbound express lanes of the 401 have reopened at Allen Road after remaining closed for most of the morning.

