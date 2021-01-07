Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario is seeing an increase in new cases of COVID-19 with more than 3,500 infections
by Michelle Morton
Posted Jan 7, 2021 10:17 am EST
Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 10:36 am EST
People wearing face masks line up for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto on Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
Ontario is reporting 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 89 deaths.
Compared to Wednesday, this is a 7.7 per cent uptick in case numbers, and a 140.5 per cent increase in deaths.
There are 2,776 additional resolved cases, a drop of 7.6 per cent compared to Wednesday.
Nearly 65,800 tests have been completed.
There are 891 new cases in Toronto, 568 in Peel, 457 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County, 175 in Waterloo and 174 in Durham.
There is a total of 204,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province reported to date.
