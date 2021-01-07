Loading articles...

Ongoing U.S. tariffs on Canadian exports of solar products 'unwarranted,' says Ng

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

OTTAWA — The federal government is pushing back against ongoing American tariffs on Canadian solar products.

In a statement today, International Trade Minister Mary Ng calls the tariffs “unwarranted” and says they “clearly violate the provisions and the spirit” of the North American free-trade deal.

She says Canada has asked to consult with the U.S. on the continued tariffs as the first step in a dispute settlement process under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The tariffs were imposed in 2018 and the federal government says they have caused Canadian exports of solar products to the U.S. to fall by up to 82 per cent.

Ng says Canada and the U.S. must work together on the fight against climate change, including by attracting investment in the North American economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says that includes creating jobs in both countries in the “competitive low-carbon global economy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
Driver with life-threatening injuries after 401 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

Driver with life-threatening injuries after 401 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 4:09 pm EST

A truck driver in his 20’s is in critical condition after two commercial transport trucks collided on the 401 early Tuesday morning.

Police say a tractor-trailer was parked in the right shoulder of the eastbound express lanes under the overpass at Allen Road. Around 1 a.m. a second truck came along and crashed into the first truck.

The second truck was travelling along the highway when it struck a bull nose and ended up riding up the bridge post of the overpass.

The driver of the second truck has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. It took crews approximately an hour to extricate the driver from the wreckage upon arrival.

Eastbound express lanes of the 401 have reopened at Allen Road after remaining closed for most of the morning.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:11 AM
Sun breaking through the cloud this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more