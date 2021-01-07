Loading articles...

One-third of America's rivers have changed colour since 1984

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:28 pm EST

America’s rivers are changing colour — and people are behind many of the shifts, a new study said.

One-third of the tens of thousands of mile-long (two kilometre-long) river segments in the United States have noticeably shifted colour in satellite images since 1984. That includes 11,629 miles (18,715 kilometres) that became greener, or went toward the violet end of the colour spectrum, according to a study in this week’s journal Geographical Research Letters. Some river segments became more red.

Only about 5% of U.S. river mileage is considered blue — a colour often equated with pristine waters by the general public. About two-thirds of American rivers are yellow, which signals they have lots of soil in them.

But 28% of the rivers are green, which often indicates they are choked with algae. And researchers found 2% of U.S. rivers over the years shifted from dominantly yellow to distinctly green.

“If things are becoming more green, that’s a problem,” said study lead author John Gardner, a University of Pittsburgh geology and environmental sciences professor. Although some green tint to rivers can be normal, Gardener said, it often means large algae blooms that cause oxygen loss and can produce toxins.

The chief causes of colour changes are farm fertilizer run-off, dams, efforts to fight soil erosion and man-made climate change, which increases water temperature and rain-related run-off, the study authors said.

“We change our rivers a lot. A lot of that has to do with human activity,” said study co-author Tamlin Pavelsky, a professor of global hydrology at the University of North Carolina.

For example, Pavelsky said, the green at times in the Ohio River indicates a bad algae problem from farm runoff while rivers that are getting less yellow demonstrate the success of regulations to prevent soil erosion.

The study looked at more than 230,000 NASA satellite images over 35 years, focusing on rivers and reservoirs. The study found much of the shift to greener rivers happened in the North and West, while the yellowing occurred more in the East and around the Mississippi River. It also found some rivers change colours naturally with the seasons.

Outside experts praised the study, saying while hard-to-understand measurements have shown problems with American rivers, this illustrates the situation simply.

The study “is super cool and a bit mind-blowing (yet intuitive),” Martin Doyle, head of water programs at Duke University, wrote in an email. “It shows how most every aspect of our planet is being affected by humans, now including the basic colour of our water. That’s pretty profound if you think about it.”

“It’s also important because it opens up the idea and potential of using river colour as early-stage indicator, or warning of environmental change,” wrote Doyle, who wasn’t part of the study.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press

Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning - 680 NEWS
Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

It appears as if virtual learning for Ontario students could last longer than planned.

Premier Ford said Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will make an announcement on Thursday regarding a possible extension of school closures.

Ford said, “It’ll be later today, you’ll hear an announcement about that.”

“Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy. And I will never do that especially at the rates we’re seeing. We’re seeing the numbers climb, again I want to repeat what I said, young kids under 13 positivity rate is up towards 20 percent one in five kids are showing COVID right now.”

This comes as the union representing the province’s elementary teachers calls on local public health units to reconsider a return to in-person learning on Monday, especially in the hardest-hit communities.

The president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it makes no sense to send students, teachers, and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.

ETFO says it also wants to see asymptomatic testing rolled out in schools.

Elementary level students are scheduled to return to their schools next Monday and high school students are set to resume in-person learning on January 25.

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, also recently touched on the possibility of continued virtual learning, saying she is “very concerned.”

“We have a lot of COVID-19 activity and in our community and we know that spread in our community gives rise to greater risk,” she said on Wednesday.

“I certainly have some concerns around what this means for children in our community and have registered those concerns with our provincial counterparts. We’re continuing to have active discussion on that front.”

Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman supports a delayed return, calling it irresponsible to send children and educators back to school without knowing for sure it’s safe.

Meanwhile, more than half of Ontarians are reportedly not confident that schools will be able to safely reopen this month.

A campaign research survey for the Toronto Star finds 54 percent of respondents are not confident elementary students will be back in the classroom on Monday as planned.

52 percent also don’t believe high school students will be back in class as of January 25.

The survey also finds a majority of Ontarians support current lockdown measures.

On Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario sent an open letter to the Premier, minister of education, and provincial health officials asking for an extension of virtual learning because of a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

|
Sun breaking through the cloud this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is minus 1.
