Loading articles...

Official: New virus variant not yet found in Alaska

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 6:58 pm EST

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska through its surveillance program has not yet seen new variants of the coronavirus, the chief of Alaska Public Health Laboratories said.

Jayme Parker said Thursday that staff are “actively searching” through specimens as part of the surveillance. Several states have reported at least one known case of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that appears to spread more easily from person to person.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state epidemiologist, said new strains are concerning because they will translate to increased case counts.

Health officials urged Alaskans to continue to take steps, such as wearing masks and maintaining distance, and to test before and after travel.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE: #SB404 south of Stouffville Road. Two right lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: If I may borrow 18 seconds of your time, here's a satisfying animation of the past 6 hours in #Toronto of that gloomy stra…
Latest Weather
Read more