Loading articles...

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 3:58 am EST

TOKYO — Japan has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases continued to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus.

The declaration kicks in Friday until Feb. 7, and centres around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:43 PM
#CityStreets: Southbound Bayview is closed from Kingsdale to Empress.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:41 AM
After a long stretch of cloudy skies, the GTA will have a bright and sunny weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Latest Weather
Read more