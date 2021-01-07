Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario calling for back to in-person learning Monday to be reconsidered
by Laura Carney
Posted Jan 7, 2021 8:47 am EST
Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 8:56 am EST
Prior to the recent announcement, Toronto Public Health said children with one symptom including runny nose, headache, nausea or sore throat could stay home for at least 24 hours and return to school once symptoms improved. Kelly Sikkema
The union representing the province’s elementary teachers is calling on local public health units to reconsider a return to in-person learning on Monday, especially in the hardest hit communities.
The president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says it makes no sense to send students, teachers and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.
ETFO says it also wants to see asymptomatic testing rolled out in schools.
Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman supports a delayed return, calling it irresponsible to send children and educators back to school without knowing for sure it’s safe.
RELATED: Elementary teachers’ president criticizes Ontario’s decision to have students in class during lockdown
Premier Doug Ford says he’s in discussion with the province’s medical experts on whether schools should remain closed.
Meanwhile, more than half of Ontarians are reportedly not confident that schools will be able to safely reopen this month.
A campaign research survey for the Toronto Star finds 54 per cent of respondents are not confident elementary students will be back in the classroom on Monday as planned.
52 per cent also don’t believe high school students will be back in class as of January 25th.
The survey also finds a majority of Ontarians support current lockdown measures.
{* loginWidget *}