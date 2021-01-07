'Disturbing and appalling,' political leaders react to violence in Washington

Following a shocking day in the United States where supporters of President Donald Trump breached security, entered, and damaged the U.S. capitol in Washington, D.C, reaction has come in from politicians and world leaders across the globe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concern about what was happening south of the border.

“Hopefully everything will return to normal shortly but we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to make sure that Canadians are well served in our relationship with the United States regardless of how things unfold.”

Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 6, 2021

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a written statement on the matter.

“The situation in Washington is absolutely disgraceful. The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to any democracy and I’m incredibly disappointed with what we are witnessing in the United States today.”

Toronto mayor John Tory expressed sadness over what was happening in D.C. and said he isn’t concerned about violence spilling over to Toronto in light of some small pro-Trump protests popping up around the city

“That’s the way people do things in this city, I think if there are protests that have to do with Mr. Trump or anybody else, I’m confident the spirit of those protests will be the same. That is for them to deal with and it’s really sad in context of what is supposed to be the celebration of a great democracy.”