Loading articles...

'Disturbing and appalling,' political leaders react to violence in Washington

epa08923267 Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud breach Capitol security and climb the inauguration stand to protest Congress certifying Joe Biden as the next president in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January, 2020. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Following a shocking day in the United States where supporters of President Donald Trump breached security, entered, and damaged the U.S. capitol in Washington, D.C, reaction has come in from politicians and world leaders across the globe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concern about what was happening south of the border.

“Hopefully everything will return to normal shortly but we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to make sure that Canadians are well served in our relationship with the United States regardless of how things unfold.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a written statement on the matter.

“The situation in Washington is absolutely disgraceful. The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to any democracy and I’m incredibly disappointed with what we are witnessing in the United States today.”

Toronto mayor John Tory expressed sadness over what was happening in D.C. and said he isn’t concerned about violence spilling over to Toronto in light of some small pro-Trump protests popping up around the city

“That’s the way people do things in this city, I think if there are protests that have to do with Mr. Trump or anybody else, I’m confident the spirit of those protests will be the same. That is for them to deal with and it’s really sad in context of what is supposed to be the celebration of a great democracy.”

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:43 PM
#CityStreets: Southbound Bayview is closed from Kingsdale to Empress.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:41 AM
After a long stretch of cloudy skies, the GTA will have a bright and sunny weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Latest Weather
Read more