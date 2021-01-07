Loading articles...

Cineplex says phone app trivia game TimePlay is leaving its theatres

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 4:44 pm EST

TORONTO — Cineplex is calling time on TimePlay.

The country’s largest theatre chain says it’s parting ways with the company that operates the movie trivia app after nearly a decade.

TimePlay gave moviegoers an opportunity to test their cinematic knowledge while earning Scene points and interacting with advertisements on the big-screen.

Sarah Van Lange, a representative for Cineplex, says the company was forced to “make some really tough decisions since the pandemic began to stabilize our financial position.”

One of those calls was reflecting on business partnerships, she added.

TimePlay, which is a separate company based in Toronto, was available at 56 of Cineplex’s more than 160 theatres across Canada.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

