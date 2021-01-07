Loading articles...

Casino mogul, GOP megadonor Adelson to take medical leave

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 2:44 pm EST

Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson will take a medical leave after recently resuming cancer treatments, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

Adelson’s leave of absence will be effective immediately, the company said. President and COO Robert G. Goldstein will take the post of acting CEO and chairman.

Adelson first announced that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2019.

The company owns the Venetian and Palazzo hotel and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Adelson is a Republican megadonor who recently gave $75 million to a super PAC that attacked President-elect Joe Biden in the leadup to last November’s election. Adelson also owns the largest circulating newspaper in the Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Associated Press

