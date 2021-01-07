Canadian Armed Forces lay out COVID-19 vaccination plans for troops

OTTAWA — The Canadian military’s surgeon general says the Canadian Armed Forces have received enough doses of the Moderna vaccine to immunize 1,200 members against COVID-19.

Maj.-Gen. Marc Bilodeau says the first priority group to receive a vaccine will be CAF health-care providers who work in high-risk clinics and long-term care facilities.

He says 1,200 of them are expected to get Moderna vaccine by the end of February.

The second priority group includes military members who helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses across Canada, who will be vaccinated between April and July.

Bilodeau says those working in essential services and operations are set to get their shots between April and December, while those working in training and education facilities, along with the rest of the Forces, will be vaccinated starting in July.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccine logistics in Canada, said this week more than 424,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have already landed in Canada and 1.2 million more are set to arrive by the end of this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press