Loading articles...

Brazilian study says Sinovac COVID-19 jab 78% effective

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

SAO PAULO — A vaccine candidate made by China’s Sinovac is 78% effective in protecting against COVID-19, according to results of a study announced Thursday by Brazilian state health officials seeking federal approval of the shot.

More than 12,000 health workers participated in the study, which detected 218 cases of COVID-19 — about 160 of those among people who received a placebo rather than the actual vaccine.

Turkish officials last month said that a smaller, companion study in that country of the same vaccine candidate found an efficacy rate of over 90%.

The government of Sao Paulo state, which has contracted for the vaccine, said it is asking Brazil’s federal health regulators for emergency approval to begin using it. Gov. João Doria plans to start a vaccination campaign for the state’s 46 million residents on Jan. 25.

The health agency said in a statement that it has not yet received full data on the study.

The researchers reported no serious side effects in the study.

The U.S. has required vaccine candidates to be tested in at least 30,000 people to determine safety and effectiveness.

The Sinovac candidate was ready for late-stage testing at a time when China had such little coronavirus spread that the company was forced to look to multiple locations abroad to amass the necessary data.

“Today is the day of hope, the day of life,” Doria said in a news conference. Brazil is nearing 200,000 deaths caused by the virus.

The Sao Paulo governor is an adversary of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the risks of the pandemic since the beginning and has repeatedly questioned the quality of the Chinese vaccine.

A different Chinese company, SinoPharm, announced last week that its similar vaccine is about 79% effective. Both of those vaccines rely on inactivated viruses.

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

Ford says announcement coming on whether students will return for in-person learning

Last Updated Jan 7, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST

It appears as if virtual learning for Ontario students could last longer than planned.

Premier Ford said Ontario’s chief medical officer of health will make an announcement on Thursday regarding a possible extension of school closures.

Ford said, “It’ll be later today, you’ll hear an announcement about that.”

“Number one priority is not to put our kids in jeopardy. And I will never do that especially at the rates we’re seeing. We’re seeing the numbers climb, again I want to repeat what I said, young kids under 13 positivity rate is up towards 20 percent one in five kids are showing COVID right now.”

This comes as the union representing the province’s elementary teachers calls on local public health units to reconsider a return to in-person learning on Monday, especially in the hardest-hit communities.

The president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it makes no sense to send students, teachers, and education workers back to school while the province is locked down.

ETFO says it also wants to see asymptomatic testing rolled out in schools.

Elementary level students are scheduled to return to their schools next Monday and high school students are set to resume in-person learning on January 25.

Toronto’s top doctor, Eileen de Villa, also recently touched on the possibility of continued virtual learning, saying she is “very concerned.”

“We have a lot of COVID-19 activity and in our community and we know that spread in our community gives rise to greater risk,” she said on Wednesday.

“I certainly have some concerns around what this means for children in our community and have registered those concerns with our provincial counterparts. We’re continuing to have active discussion on that front.”

Epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman supports a delayed return, calling it irresponsible to send children and educators back to school without knowing for sure it’s safe.

RELATED: Elementary teachers’ president criticizes Ontario’s decision to have students in class during lockdown

Meanwhile, more than half of Ontarians are reportedly not confident that schools will be able to safely reopen this month.

A campaign research survey for the Toronto Star finds 54 percent of respondents are not confident elementary students will be back in the classroom on Monday as planned.

52 percent also don’t believe high school students will be back in class as of January 25.

The survey also finds a majority of Ontarians support current lockdown measures.

On Wednesday, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario sent an open letter to the Premier, minister of education, and provincial health officials asking for an extension of virtual learning because of a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:11 AM
Sun breaking through the cloud this afternoon. Today's guaranteed high is minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more