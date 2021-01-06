Loading articles...

Uncertainty in Quebec as premier expected to announce strict lockdown across province

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 5:30 am EST

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, followed by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube walk too a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Employers and workers in Quebec’s construction, manufacturing and education sectors expect to find out later Wednesday how Quebec’s new lockdown rules will affect them.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to hold his first press conference of the new year at 5 p.m., after meeting with opposition leaders on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the province may, for the first time since the spring, order “non-essential” manufacturers and the construction sector to close and extend the current closure of schools.

RELATED: Premier Ford considering overnight curfew in Ontario: ‘Let’s see where the numbers go’

Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, says it’s frustrating for teachers not to know whether they’ll be teaching in-person or remotely when classes resume Monday.

Quebec has reported more than 2,000 new infections every day since Dec. 20.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,317 people in hospital — the highest number since late May — and 194 people in intensive care.

Quebec has reported 215,358 cases of COVID-19 and 8,441 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

 

