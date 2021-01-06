Toronto police officer sent to hospital after morning collision in Scarborough

A Toronto police officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving two police cruisers in Scarborough.

It happened just before 6:30 Wednesday morning on Birchmount, near Kingston Road.

Police tell 680 NEWS both officers were responding to a call at the time of the crash.

Birchmount has been closed both ways from Kingston to Hollis Road.