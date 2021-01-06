Loading articles...

Toronto police officer sent to hospital after morning collision in Scarborough

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 7:48 am EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A Toronto police officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving two police cruisers in Scarborough.

It happened just before 6:30 Wednesday morning on Birchmount, near Kingston Road.

Police tell 680 NEWS both officers were responding to a call at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Toronto officer injured after Range Rover rams into police car during pursuit

Birchmount has been closed both ways from Kingston to Hollis Road.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 427 north of Burnhamthorpe - there is now a collision in the collectors blocking the left lane. The left…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:41 AM
After a long stretch of cloudy skies, the GTA will have a bright and sunny weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Latest Weather
Read more