Ford announces voluntary COVID-19 testing pilot program at Pearson

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 1:18 pm EST

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Ford government is launching a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing pilot program at Pearson International Airport.
The program will be available to international travellers returning to Ontario. Eligible travellers will be able to pre-register for the test or proceed to get tested when they arrive at the airport.
More to come.
