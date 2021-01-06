Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto paramedics to receive COVID-19 vaccine 'as early as tomorrow': Union
by News Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2021 11:42 am EST
Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 11:51 am EST
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
The union representing Toronto’s paramedics says they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
A representative for CUPE Local 416 confirmed to CityNews that the city’s paramedics will begin to be inoculated as early as Thursday.
Ontario has had a slow start to its vaccination program, but the vaccine task force announced Tuesday that over 50,000 people have been inoculated in the province, with a focus on long-term care home residents and workers.
Gen. Rick Hillier, head of the vaccine task force, said Ontario would likely run out of vaccine doses by the end of next week and expressed a dire need for “thousands more” doses.
The province also announced Tuesday that all residents and health-care workers at long-term care (LTC) homes in COVID-19 hotspots will be vaccinated by Jan 21.