The latest on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Jan. 6, 2021

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

OTTAWA — The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 2,641 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 13 that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today that hospitalizations jumped by 76, to 1,393, and 202 people were in intensive care, a rise of eight.

The province says it administered 6,221 doses of vaccine Tuesday, for a total of 38,984.

Quebec has reported 217,999 COVID-19 infections  and 8,488 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

11 a.m. 

Ontario is reporting 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 37 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 805 new cases in Toronto, 523 in Peel Region, 349 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex, and 206 in Waterloo.

The province says it has conducted 51,045 tests since the last daily report.

Ontario has administered 10,350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since its last daily update, with 60,380 vaccines given in total.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021

The Canadian Press

