Loading articles...

Rancher Bundy's son arrested in Nevada

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 12:58 am EST

LAS VEGAS — A son of rancher and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy has been arrested in Nevada.

After 41-year-old Cliven Lance Bundy was jailed on warrants including violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting a public officer, he appeared in court Tuesday but bail was not set, the Las Vegas Sun reported. Henderson Police spokesman Officer Alan Olvera confirmed the arrest.

In 2015, Bundy, who goes by his middle name, was sentenced to prison for 2013 felony convictions. At the time, he apologized for missing court dates, failing to keep in contact with probation officers and failing since February 2013 to complete a one-year court-run drug diversion program.

Bundy’s father gained national attention over a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents near the family ranch in Nevada. Two years later, Bundy’s brothers led a 41-day anti-government protest occupation at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

It’s unclear if Bundy has an attorney who can comment on his recent arrest.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 PM
WB 401 at Dixon - right lane closed due to a stalled truck. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:33 PM
Wet flurries taper off overnight. Dare I say, we could get a FEW sunny breaks tomorrow morning!
Latest Weather
Read more