Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 2:28 pm EST

OTTAWA — A union representing federal prison guards says vaccinating them against COVID-19 should be a priority, given their front-line role in correctional institutions.

Jeff Wilkins, national president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says members should be inoculated at their workplaces as quickly as possible.

The call comes as the union hears of plans by the Correctional Service to begin vaccinating inmates Friday.

It says the prison service has sent some 1,200 doses to various institutions and plans to vaccinate elderly inmates first.

The Correctional Service had no immediate comment today.

Wilkins says about 225 of the union’s more than 7,400 members have tested positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press

