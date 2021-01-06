Nurse at long-term care home in Mississauga dies after contracting COVID-19

SEIU Healthcare, a union that represents over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, announced on Wednesday a nurse who worked at a long-term care home in Mississauga died after contracting COVID-19.

SEIU confirmed the death of 57-year-old Maureen Ambersley, a Registered Practical Nurse (RPN), who worked at the Extendicare nursing home in Mississauga.

The healthcare union said Ambersley leaves behind her parents and two children, calling her “a dedicated union steward and an exemplary RPN for over 16 years.”

“Maureen’s family, friends, and colleagues are in deep sorrow,” SEIU healthcare president, Sharleen Stewart, said in a statement.

“On behalf of our union family, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maureen’s family, as well as her close friends and colleagues who we know, loved her like a sister.”

“Maureen represented everything good about what it means to serve your community. For her last birthday, she encouraged friends to make donations to SickKids Hospital Foundation. Maureen dedicated her working life to caring for our most vulnerable as a nurse in long-term care,” Stewart added.

The union said Ambersley is the fourth woman of colour and member of SEIU Healthcare to die during the pandemic.

“Christine Mandegarian, PSW, Arlene Reid, PSW, Sharon Roberts, PSW, and now Maureen Ambersley, RPN, were all women of colour serving on the frontline who died because they showed up to work in service of their community,” the statement continued.

“As Ontario families bury more workers and residents in long-term care, we reiterate our demand of the provincial government for a new action plan to get us through this out-of-control crisis.”