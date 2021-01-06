Loading articles...

New Brunswick RCMP issue alert warning residents about armed man wanted for shooting

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 8:14 am EST

MONCTON, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick are warning residents about a man carrying firearms who is wanted for a shooting Tuesday near a high school in Riverview.

The RCMP have distributed an Alert Ready message to the greater Moncton area, saying 24-year-old Janson Bryan Baker intends to use the firearms.

Baker is described as 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck, right cheek and forehead.

The Mounties say he is believed to be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows.

Police say Baker should not be approached.

Shortly after the shooting near Riverview High School was reported Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press

