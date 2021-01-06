Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,828.11, up 145.60 points.)

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Up half a cent, or 7.69 per cent, to seven cents on 22.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up $2.05, or 2.84 per cent, to $74.36 on 22.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Unchanged at 86 cents on 15.4 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 70 cents, or 5.72 per cent, to $12.94 on 12.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $8.49 on 11.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $23.54 on 10.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Down eight cents to $55.79. Just two days after Wade Oosterman took over as Bell Media’s president, the telecommunications company appears to have shaken up its upper ranks. President of content and programming Michael Cosentino, senior vice-president of original programming Cornelia Coe and vice-president of regulatory affairs, content and distribution Kevin Goldstein are no longer with the company, according to automated email responses. Bell spokesman Marc Choma said the company has adopted an “updated structure” with a streamlined leadership team that resulted in some departures, promotions and expanded opportunities for staff.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Down $36.51 or 2.6 per cent to $1,376.05. Shopify Inc. plans to double its engineering team this year and has appointed a new vice-president to help it reach that goal. The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says it will hire 2,021 new employees this year to work in technical roles. Shopify says on its website that it is looking for people with experience in front end and back end development, data, mobile and infrastructure work to join the company. Shopify, which has the largest market cap of any company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, advertises that the new hires can be located anywhere because it is shifting to a primarily remote workforce.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Down 80 cents or 1.5 per cent to $52.83. The Calgary company building the Keystone XL pipeline is inviting oil shippers to bid for capacity expected to be made available when it opens in about two years despite a vow by the incoming U.S. president to halt the project. TC Energy spokesman Terry Cunha says about 80,000 barrels a day of capacity on the existing base Keystone export pipeline system is expected to be freed up when barrels are moved to the expansion pipeline after it is completed. He says those moves are written into contracts the company has with its oil shipping customers, adding he couldn’t say how many shippers plan to switch volumes to the new pipeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press