Loading articles...

Mexico recovers bodies of 53 bodies of migrants in 2020

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 5:44 pm EST

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Wednesday it recovered 53 bodies of migrants from several countries in 2020 who drowned or died of other causes in Mexico.

The National Migration Institute said the dead were mostly from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti. Some of the migrants were from Mexico. All were apparently attempting to reach the United States.

A few of the dead were reported as being from the U.S., although the institute did not explain why they were trying to enter the United States clandestinely.

The institute said the deaths occurred along Mexico’s northern border, largely drownings in the Rio Bravo, also known as the Rio Grande, which is the border with Texas. Others died of dehydration or injuries in desert or mountainous areas, often after being abandoned by migrant smugglers.

The dead were mostly working-age males, but included two babies.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 400 north of Teston - left lane blocked with a collision. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:41 AM
After a long stretch of cloudy skies, the GTA will have a bright and sunny weekend with seasonal temperatures.
Latest Weather
Read more