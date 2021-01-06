How worried should you be about the new COVID-19 variant?

In today’s Big Story podcast, in some parts of Canada—especially Ontario—hospitals are close to the breaking point. At the same time, tests are finding a variant of COVID-19 that may spread much faster than the usual virus.

How worried should we be about what this means for the next several weeks? What do we know, and what don’t we know, about the newest version of the virus? How precarious is our current situation? Is there a way to bring numbers down before the spring thaw and what would it take to do it? This is a look inside the second wave and at the light at the end of the tunnel.

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, Dalla Lana School of Public Health

