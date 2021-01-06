Halton police officer dies suddenly during investigation

A Halton police officer is dead after suffering a medical episode while on duty.

Halton Regional Police released a statement saying that Detective Constable Michael Tidball has passed away following an acute medical episode during an investigation on Wednesday morning.

“It is with great shock and sadness that we share with you that one of our veteran officers passed suddenly this morning while conducting an investigation, as a result of an acute medical episode,” reads the statement.

Tidball joined the Halton Regional Police in 2007 and served in various investigative and frontline roles over the year.

“Michael Tidball was a valued and well-loved member of the Halton Regional Police Service,” the statement reads. “We extend our sincerest condolences to Mike’s family and friends, and have offered our full support to them as they begin to grieve and heal.”

The flags at the Halton Regional Police Service will be flown at half-mast in memory of Tidball.