Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal has fraud case adjourned to February
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 6, 2021 9:38 am EST
Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 9:44 am EST
OTTAWA — A former Liberal MP facing charges of fraud and breach of trust related to his time in office has had his case adjourned until next month.
Lawyers for Raj Grewal and the Crown agreed during a brief virtual hearing on Wednesday to have the case return to court Feb. 3.
Grewal’s lawyer Zachary Al-Khatib said during the hearing that his team was still waiting for the Crown to release more information from investigators after making two requests for disclosure.
Al-Khatib previously said in October that his team had received 10 gigabytes of disclosure materials.
The RCMP charged Grewal in September with four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud over $5,000 stemming from his time in the House of Commons.
The Mounties allege Grewal tried to use his political position to land millions in personal loans, which he didn’t disclose to the federal ethics commissioner.
Investigators also allege that he used money from his taxpayer-funded constituency office budget for his own benefit.
Grewal has denied the allegations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.
The Canadian Press
