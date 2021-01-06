Canadian Press NewsAlert: Quebec to impose 8 p.m. provincewide curfew until Feb. 8

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault is imposing a provincewide 8 p.m. curfew beginning Saturday as a way to halt surging COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The province will become the first in the country to impose such a drastic measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Legault says the curfew will last between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for four weeks, until Feb. 8.

The Canadian Press