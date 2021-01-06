Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada considering giving as many people as possible first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, delaying second dose
by News Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2021 7:24 am EST
Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 7:27 am EST
Catalina Gonzalez-Marques, an emergency medical physician, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Boston. (Brian Snyder/Pool via AP)
Canada is among a growing list of countries thinking about the idea of giving as many people as possible a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — and delaying the second dose.
It was initially recommended those who get the vaccine receive a second dose about three weeks later.
Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has asked the national advisory committee on immunization to investigate.
RELATED: LTC residents, health-care staff in Toronto, Peel, York, and Windsor to receive COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 21
Several countries are now investigating or authorizing the delay of those second doses, to get more people vaccinated with first doses.
Denmark authorized a six-week delay and the U.K. is pushing a second dose back by 12 weeks for its two approved vaccines.
Pfizer tells the Canadian Press it doesn’t endorse a delayed-dose plan.
Moderna says it can’t comment on whether its vaccine is effective outside the two-dose, 28-day schedule.
{* loginWidget *}