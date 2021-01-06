Canada considering giving as many people as possible first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, delaying second dose

Canada is among a growing list of countries thinking about the idea of giving as many people as possible a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — and delaying the second dose.

It was initially recommended those who get the vaccine receive a second dose about three weeks later.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has asked the national advisory committee on immunization to investigate.

RELATED: LTC residents, health-care staff in Toronto, Peel, York, and Windsor to receive COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 21

Several countries are now investigating or authorizing the delay of those second doses, to get more people vaccinated with first doses.

Denmark authorized a six-week delay and the U.K. is pushing a second dose back by 12 weeks for its two approved vaccines.

Pfizer tells the Canadian Press it doesn’t endorse a delayed-dose plan.

Moderna says it can’t comment on whether its vaccine is effective outside the two-dose, 28-day schedule.