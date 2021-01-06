Loading articles...

Canada considering giving as many people as possible first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, delaying second dose

Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 7:27 am EST

Catalina Gonzalez-Marques, an emergency medical physician, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Boston. (Brian Snyder/Pool via AP)

Canada is among a growing list of countries thinking about the idea of giving as many people as possible a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — and delaying the second dose.

It was initially recommended those who get the vaccine receive a second dose about three weeks later.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has asked the national advisory committee on immunization to investigate.

Several countries are now investigating or authorizing the delay of those second doses, to get more people vaccinated with first doses.

Denmark authorized a six-week delay and the U.K. is pushing a second dose back by 12 weeks for its two approved vaccines.

Pfizer tells the Canadian Press it doesn’t endorse a delayed-dose plan.

Moderna says it can’t comment on whether its vaccine is effective outside the two-dose, 28-day schedule.

