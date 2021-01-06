Bell executives depart company after Wade Oosterman steps in as president

TORONTO — Just two days after Wade Oosterman took over as Bell Media’s president, the telecommunications company appears to have shaken up its upper ranks.

President of content and programming Michael Cosentino, senior vice-president of original programming Cornelia Coe and vice-president of regulatory affairs, content and distribution Kevin Goldstein are no longer with the company, according to automated email responses.

Bell spokesperson Marc Choma said the company has adopted an “updated structure” with a streamlined leadership team that resulted in some departures, promotions and expanded opportunities for staff.

He did not address specific moves, saying company policy prohibits discussion individual employee matters.

The changes come as Bell Media puts greater priority on growing its streaming platforms.

Last year, the company expanded its selection of older TV series offered through its CTV streaming apps, and more recently locked in exclusive streaming rights to 90s sitcom “Friends” for its Crave subscription service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press