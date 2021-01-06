Air Canada using social media influencers to encourage travel while federal officials urge people to stay home

Some eyebrows are being raised about a new ad campaign for Air Canada using social media influencers to encourage people to fly — in spite of federal guidelines urging people to stay home.

The move by Air Canada to use social media influencers, such as Daniel Reyes and others, flies in the face of the message coming from the federal government: Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced changes to the pandemic-related sick leave program, denying benefits to people who travel abroad on vacation.

Trudeau says Canadians who take non-essential trips do so at their own risk, against federal guidance, and will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning to the country.

Air Canada’s social media campaign focuses on the safety measures the airline is taking to prevent the spread of the virus, while medical officials say its unwise to travel especially now with two COVID-19 variants.

The Globe and Mail reports both Air Canada and WestJet have criticized the new testing rules.