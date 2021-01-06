Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 employees at St. Lawrence Market test positive for COVID-19
by news staff
Posted Jan 6, 2021 5:27 pm EST
St. Lawrence Market is shown with the CN tower in the background in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
The City says four more employees at St. Lawrence Market have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, it was confirmed that one is a City worker and the other three work at three different merchant stores.
The City says the risk to the general public is low at this time.
The four employees were last at the market on December 24, 26, and 31. All close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating.
This comes after six staffers at St. Lawrence Market tested positive for the virus last week.
Toronto Public Health (TPH) says one of the new infections is connected to those previously reported cases.
On Monday,
the City announced additional measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces and encourage additional transparency measures for COVID-19 cases in workplaces.
