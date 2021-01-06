4 employees at St. Lawrence Market test positive for COVID-19

The City says four more employees at St. Lawrence Market have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, it was confirmed that one is a City worker and the other three work at three different merchant stores.

The City says the risk to the general public is low at this time.

The four employees were last at the market on December 24, 26, and 31. All close contacts have been notified and are self-isolating.

This comes after six staffers at St. Lawrence Market tested positive for the virus last week.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says one of the new infections is connected to those previously reported cases.

On Monday, the City announced additional measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces and encourage additional transparency measures for COVID-19 cases in workplaces.