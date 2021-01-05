Loading articles...

US-Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 5:14 pm EST

Apple TV app – Movies US Charts

1. Honest Thief

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. The War with Grandpa

4. Greenland

5. Tenet

6. Love and Monsters

7. The Informer

8. Unhinged

9. Hunter Hunter

10. Buddy Games

Apple TV app Movies US Charts – Independent

1. The Informer

2. Hunter Hunter

3. The Phenomenon

4. Kajillionaire

5. Another Round

6. Bone Tomahawk

7. Summer of 84

8. Alone

9. First Cow

10. The Secret: Dare to Dream

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW app. Trafalgar. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Some cold mornings heading our way #Toronto. Grab the earmuffs for double digit wind chills by the end of the week
Latest Weather
Read more