Trudeau says he too is frustrated by holiday travellers, pace of vaccine rollout
by Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 5, 2021 12:36 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he shares the frustrations of Canadians with those who’ve chosen to travel abroad over the holiday season.
Trudeau says changes are coming to a new federal benefit that was intended to provide paid sick leave to those forced into quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
Concerns have emerged, however, that the payment of up to $1,000 is being claimed by people who are quarantining because they travelled outside the country.
Trudeau says the government never imagined or intended the benefit to be used for that purpose and stressed that nobody ought to be travelling for non-essential reasons.
The prime minister says he also shares people’s impatience with the pace of vaccine rollouts.
He says he intends to raise the issue with premiers of the provinces and territories at a meeting on Thursday to see where the federal government can help.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.
Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}