Police searching for suspect that sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl

Toronto police have released security camera images of a male suspect that allegedly befriended and later sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the City.

Investigators said on Dec. 6 at approximately 1 a.m., a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue area.

Officers said the man became friendly with the young girl, who was later sexually assaulted.

The male suspect is described as being in their 20s, Brown, approximately 5-foot-6 with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair with a beard, and last seen wearing a brown jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.