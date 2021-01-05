Loading articles...

Security guard stabbed at hotel in the Financial District

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 6:33 pm EST

Police are investigating the stabbing of a security guard, believed to have occurred at the Strathcona Hotel in the Financial District. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombek

A security guard has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the Financial District.

Police say they were called to York and Wellington streets just before 3:30 p.m. The incident is believed to have occurred at the Strathcona Hotel.

Officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot and was last seen heading westbound on Wellington. He’s described as an Asian male in his 50s, five foot nine inches, wearing beige pants, a white shirt, a black jacket and a black bag.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

||
