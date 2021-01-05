Loading articles...

Review: Matthew Dicks' novel deals with a mother imposter

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 9:14 am EST

“The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks (St. Martin’s Press)

In “The Other Mother” by Matthew Dicks, 13-year-old Michael wakes up one day to discover something mysterious about the woman in the kitchen making his breakfast. She looks and speaks exactly like his mother, but somehow, she is not his mother. Michael is that somehow, this person in the kitchen has kidnapped his mother, replicated her exactly, and replaced her.

No one else in Michael’s family seems to notice, not his brother, not his sister, and not his stepdad. He is left to figure out what to do on his own. As he navigates this terrifying situation, he must also deal with challenges he is facing at school, a deep secret he’s been holding about the death of his father, and the sudden attention he is receiving from the pretty girl next door.

It is nearly impossible to put down “The Other Mother.” Michael is a captivating narrator. His voice is strong, raw, and unique, and through all of his trials and tribulations, his big heart continues to shine through as he fights for the people he loves — and also for himself. The rest of the characters are equally complex, dynamic and loveable.

Filled with emotion, pain, and joy, “The Other Mother” is well worth the read.

Molly Sprayregen, The Associated Press

