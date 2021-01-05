Loading articles...

Rare coins found on Outer Banks to be displayed at museum

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 8:58 am EST

HATTERAS VILLAGE, N.C. — A museum in North Carolina plans to exhibit a collection of coins that were found on the Outer Banks. The coins date as far back 221 BC and originated in places as far away as Spain and Egypt.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the 55 coins are currently kept in a back room of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum

Depending on state funding, there are also plans to create an app that displays each coin the history behind it.

The late William Sell and his wife, Catherine, of Pennsylvania collected the coins over decades. They walked the Hatteras Island beaches while vacationing there from 1939 to 2001. They picked up “things that looked curious.”

Some of the coins could have been lost in a shipwreck, separated from pirates’ loot or left as part of a ship’s ballast that was scooped up from a distant shore.

“Historically, this is a treasure trove,” said Joseph Schwarzer, director of the North Carolina Maritime Museum System.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: The EB 401 express lanes remain CLOSED from east of the 400 to the Allen for crash cleanup. Crews are begin…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:15 PM
Where's the sun?! Today is the 17th consecutive day of mainly cloudy skies in Toronto. Haven't had a mainly sunny d…
Latest Weather
Read more