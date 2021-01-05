Covid? Rising. Vaccines? Slow. Politicians? Travelling. Inside a bad month for Ontario

In today’s Big Story podcast, this past week, Ontario broke its seven-day average COVID-19 case record. Its hospitals are nearly full. Its vaccine rollout is slow. And the government lost its finance minister, who became the first of several politicians around the country to be found travelling outside of Canada in the middle of the pandemic.

When COVID-19 first hit Ontario, Premier Doug Ford’s straight-talk and frank empathy drove his approval rating through the roof. Ten months later, he’s facing a host of of issues that threaten not just that rating, but the wellbeing of the entire province. It’s been a bad month for the Ontario government—but the next few weeks will determine if it gets worse.

GUEST: Cynthia Mulligan, Queen’s Park reporter, CityNews

