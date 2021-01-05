Loading articles...

Nunavut to start vaccinating elders Wednesday; community clinics to begin next week

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST

A bottle of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut’s chief public health officer says first doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 are to be given Wednesday to residents at Iqaluit’s elders home. 

Elders and front-line health care staff are Nunavut’s first priority for the Moderna vaccine, which arrived in the territory last week. 

Dr. Michael Patterson says vaccines will be rolled out through focused inoculations and community clinics. 

Patterson says nurses will vaccinate elders in care homes, while the public will be able to walk in or make an appointment at community clinics.

Community clinics are to begin Monday and will open first in Arviat, Gjoa Haven, Igloolik and Cambridge Bay.

So far, Nunavut has received 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and expects a second shipment before the end of the month. 

Patterson says he expects all eligible Nunavut residents to be vaccinated by the end of March.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the territory where 265 people have recovered from the infection.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
South Service Rd. is CLOSED east of Trafalgar due to an active fire. Expect delays on the QEW in this area.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:15 PM
Where's the sun?! Today is the 17th consecutive day of mainly cloudy skies in Toronto. Haven't had a mainly sunny d…
Latest Weather
Read more