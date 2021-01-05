Neighbourhoods across Montreal set home-sales records in December

MONTREAL — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says it was the best December on record for home sales last month across every Montreal neighbourhood.

The association says agents sold 4,613 Montreal homes in December, up 32 per cent from 3,503 during December 2019.

Montreal’s median price for a single-family home was $430,000 in December 2020, 21 per cent higher than the same time last year, with condo prices up 14 per cent to $325,000 and plex prices up 10 per cent to $640,000.

The association says sales were especially hot in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, North Shore, Laval, the South Shore and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

But the association’s director of market analysis, Charles Brant, also says the pace of condo listings exceeds condo sales on the Island of Montreal.

While 44 per cent fewer single-family homes were listed for sale in December compared with the same month last year, condo listings in Montreal spiked 18 per cent to the highest December level since 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press