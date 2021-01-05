Loading articles...

Nearly half of Canadians gathered over the holidays: poll

Pedestrians stroll along Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Atlantic Canada has experienced low numbers of COVID-19 cases relative to other parts of the country but officials are concerned with rising numbers in the last couple of months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period.

The poll by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies poll found 48 per cent of those surveyed visited with people outside their home, compared to 50 per cent who did not.

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts during the holidays to avoid massive spikes in COVID-19 transmission.

Case numbers are rising and the poll suggests 62 per cent of those surveyed have little or no confidence that we’ll limit the spread of COVID-19 over the next few weeks.

But 87 per cent said they would support a total ban on international travel until there are several consecutive days of reduced numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Pollsters asked 1,506 people the questions between Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021 as news emerged of several politicians who did travel abroad.

