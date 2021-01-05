Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nearly 90 arrests made for impaired driving during Toronto Police holiday RIDE program
by News Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2021 9:15 am EST
Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 9:20 am EST
Police conduct a ride check in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS
Toronto Police arrested nearly 90 people for impaired driving as part of this year’s holiday RIDE program.
In addition to 87 arrests made for impaired driving there were 60 3-day licence suspensions issued as part of the program. Police say 65 of the impaired-related arrests were because of alcohol impairment and 22 were the result of impairment from other drugs.
The annual checks began on Nov. 21 and wrapped up on Jan. 2. There were 344 RIDE programs deployed during that time period.
Police arrested 122 impaired drivers during last year’s program.
On Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt announced that the
from the period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 3. province layed 346 impaired driving charges
Since the start of 2021 the OPP have already laid 79 charges for impaired driving and 33 people have been taken off the road for street racing.
