Nearly 90 arrests made for impaired driving during Toronto Police holiday RIDE program

Toronto Police arrested nearly 90 people for impaired driving as part of this year’s holiday RIDE program.

In addition to 87 arrests made for impaired driving there were 60 3-day licence suspensions issued as part of the program. Police say 65 of the impaired-related arrests were because of alcohol impairment and 22 were the result of impairment from other drugs.

The annual checks began on Nov. 21 and wrapped up on Jan. 2. There were 344 RIDE programs deployed during that time period.

Police arrested 122 impaired drivers during last year’s program.

On Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt announced that the province layed 346 impaired driving charges from the period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

Since the start of 2021 the OPP have already laid 79 charges for impaired driving and 33 people have been taken off the road for street racing.