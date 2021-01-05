Loading articles...

Nearly 90 arrests made for impaired driving during Toronto Police holiday RIDE program

Last Updated Jan 5, 2021 at 9:20 am EST

Police conduct a ride check in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

Toronto Police arrested nearly 90 people for impaired driving as part of this year’s holiday RIDE program.

In addition to 87 arrests made for impaired driving there were 60 3-day licence suspensions issued as part of the program. Police say 65 of the impaired-related arrests were because of alcohol impairment and 22 were the result of impairment from other drugs.

The annual checks began on Nov. 21 and wrapped up on Jan. 2. There were 344 RIDE programs deployed during that time period.

Police arrested 122 impaired drivers during last year’s program.

On Monday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt announced that the province layed 346 impaired driving charges from the period of Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

Since the start of 2021 the OPP have already laid 79 charges for impaired driving and 33 people have been taken off the road for street racing.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: The EB 401 express lanes remain CLOSED from east of the 400 to the Allen for crash cleanup. Crews are begin…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:15 PM
Where's the sun?! Today is the 17th consecutive day of mainly cloudy skies in Toronto. Haven't had a mainly sunny d…
Latest Weather
Read more