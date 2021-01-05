Hospital CEO, Ontario COVID-19 advisory table member travelled to Dominican Republic over holidays

The CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Centre and Niagara Health and a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 advisory table, Dr. Tom Stewart, travelled to Dominican Republic over the holidays.

A statement from the Senior Vice President of St. Joseph’s Brian Guest said Stewart had been approved for vacation from Dec. 18 and Jan. 5 and during that time, he travelled to the Dominican Republic.

Stewart said he “regret[s]” this non-essential travel and apologized. “I recognize everyone should be avoiding non-essential travel now, including me.”

“As a health system leader, my actions in no way reflect the tireless dedication and commitment of the staff at St. Joseph’s Health System, who continue to live the legacy of our organization every day,” said Stewart in the statement.

He is currently self-isolating at home for two weeks.

St. Joseph’s Health System is made up of several different health sites in Niagara, Hamilton, Brantford, Kitchener & Guelph.

The hospital CEO is also a member of the Ontario COVID-19 Modelling Consensus Table whose objective is to “offer best possible guidance to decision-makers and health system leaders about the dynamic and evolving state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ontario,” according to their website.

A number of politicians have recently admitted to leaving the country over the December holiday period, even as their constituents adhered to public health guidance meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, including Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips who has since resigned from his role.

The federal and provincial government have both repeatedly asked Canadians not to travel abroad during the pandemic and urged citizens to avoid gathering with family outside their household over the holidays.