Hamilton Paramedic Service declares COVID-19 outbreak; 3 test positive

Paramedics take away an elderly patient at the Tendercare Living Centre, long-term-care facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Hamilton Paramedic Service has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its bases after three workers tested positive for the virus.

The City of Hamilton says the affected employees last worked at the Limeridge base between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

“Although the employees followed all proper usage for personal protective equipment (PPE) and there is not believed to be any unprotected contact with the public, the city is advising residents out of an abundance of caution,” the City said on Tuesday.

It says the employees used personal protective equipment and there is no known unprotected contact with the public.

According to the Hamilton Spectator, public health is leading contact tracing and will inform anyone deemed a close contact.

The city says there are no interruptions to service or operations as a result of the outbreak.

In November, Ottawa’s paramedic service faced an outbreak after two cases of COVID-19 were reported.

In the same month, Niagara Public Health declared an outbreak within Niagara EMS after six employees tested positive for the virus.

